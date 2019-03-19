9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Easy beach and intercoastal access, waterfront Blind Pass Lagoons spacious 2 bed 2 bath corner unit on the Intercoastal waterway. Great location with many restraunts steps away. Large private balcony overlooks the pool and intercoastal. Split plan, large great room with fireplace. Kitchen has newer appliances. Very light and bright. The corner unit has additional windows. Easy Elevator access 3rd floor. 5 story buliding. Washer and dryer inside the unit. There is a 13000 lb boat lift for an additional 300 per month. Boat lift has a great location. You can park at the slip and load the boat. Fully furnished. Available as an annual long term rental. Small pet allowed under 35lbs.