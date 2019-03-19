All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301

9805 Harrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

9805 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Easy beach and intercoastal access, waterfront Blind Pass Lagoons spacious 2 bed 2 bath corner unit on the Intercoastal waterway. Great location with many restraunts steps away. Large private balcony overlooks the pool and intercoastal. Split plan, large great room with fireplace. Kitchen has newer appliances. Very light and bright. The corner unit has additional windows. Easy Elevator access 3rd floor. 5 story buliding. Washer and dryer inside the unit. There is a 13000 lb boat lift for an additional 300 per month. Boat lift has a great location. You can park at the slip and load the boat. Fully furnished. Available as an annual long term rental. Small pet allowed under 35lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have any available units?
9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have?
Some of 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have a pool?
Yes, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 has a pool.
Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9805 Harrell Ave Apt 301 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Treasure Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa