Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

8301 W GULF BOULEVARD

8301 West Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8301 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
LIVE AT THE BEACH! 1 Bedroom Apartment for rent on Beautiful Sunset Beach! Unit 2 is located on the 1st Floor of Harmony House and is in the heart of Sunset Beach on Treasure Island. Electric Fireplace with heat in the living room. Community Patio in the front of the building and private rear entry which leads to 2nd covered patio. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. The crosswalk & Beach access are located at the corner of the property. Plenty of off-street parking. UNIT 1 & 2, FIRST FLOOR UNITS AVAILABLE FURNISHED AT $1500 A MONTH, UNFURNISHED AT $1350 A MONTH. All room sizes approximate. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
8301 W GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8301 W GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

