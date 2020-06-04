8301 W GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

LIVE AT THE BEACH! 1 Bedroom Apartment for rent on Beautiful Sunset Beach! Unit 2 is located on the 1st Floor of Harmony House and is in the heart of Sunset Beach on Treasure Island. Electric Fireplace with heat in the living room. Community Patio in the front of the building and private rear entry which leads to 2nd covered patio. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. The crosswalk & Beach access are located at the corner of the property. Plenty of off-street parking. UNIT 1 & 2, FIRST FLOOR UNITS AVAILABLE FURNISHED AT $1500 A MONTH, UNFURNISHED AT $1350 A MONTH. All room sizes approximate. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.