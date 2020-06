Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find Waterfront pool home with dock and boat lift. 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage. No carpet! all tile and terazzo. Million dollar plus neighborhood. Large open floor plan. Nice inground pool. Great fishing from your dock. Central air, tile roof, block home. Located on the last finger of Isle of Capris so quick intercoastal access. This is priced right to rent, Will go quick. Pet may be ok. Breed restricted.