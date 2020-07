Amenities

Unit 202 Available 03/01/19 outriggers condo's - Property Id: 100345



Fully furnished (except bed) has pullout sofa bed the condo is located on the inter-coastal in Treasure Island Florida includes basic cable, 2 TV's, newer appliances fishing dock, walking distance to Gulf beaches, shops, restaurants, grocery store and more photos available on realtor.com

No Pets Allowed



