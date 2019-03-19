265 116TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath end unit TH with a deepwater 9K lift on the beautiful Isle of Capri. 2 Block stroll to the Gulf. Private covered patio overlooking the water. Open concept first floor has tile flooring, granite countertops, crown molding, a wood burning fireplace and a 1/2 bath on the first floor. Full size stackable laundry closet. Bedrooms have berber carpet. There are plantation shutters throughout. 2 covered parking spots and guest parking as well as a paddleboard and kayak area on the side of this end unit Townhouse. Outdoor storage room with freezer available to hold your fish and bait. Cats welcome. Unfurnished