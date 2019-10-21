All apartments in Treasure Island
145 116TH AVENUE
145 116TH AVENUE

145 116th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
pet friendly
Waterfront Unit for annual rental in Jolly Roger Building at the passageway to Isle of Capri. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath has stunning views of the Intracoastal Canal in Treasure Island. New Flooring and kitchen appliances. This is a very clean and well maintained building with an elevator, pool and dock. Onsite Bike Rack and Charcoal grill. Designated parking Spot #6 under the building as well as guest parking. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Up to 2 small dogs allowed, sorry no Cats. No Smoking. All room sizes approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

