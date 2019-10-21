145 116TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest parking pet friendly

Waterfront Unit for annual rental in Jolly Roger Building at the passageway to Isle of Capri. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath has stunning views of the Intracoastal Canal in Treasure Island. New Flooring and kitchen appliances. This is a very clean and well maintained building with an elevator, pool and dock. Onsite Bike Rack and Charcoal grill. Designated parking Spot #6 under the building as well as guest parking. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Up to 2 small dogs allowed, sorry no Cats. No Smoking. All room sizes approximate.