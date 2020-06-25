All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE

6101 Lanshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Lanshire Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sparkling clean and move in ready! This spacious 4 bedroom home is located in a great neighborhood and offers lots of space! Freshly painted interior. Laminate floors in the great room, new window blinds and baseboards. The kitchen has wood cabinets, all appliances and the washer and dryer is included. Sliding glass doors from the great room lead out to the covered patio. Large backyard with no rear neighbors. The master bedroom is on the first floor. Upstairs find 3 more bedrooms and a bathroom. LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 LANSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
