9727 Long Meadow Dr

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tampa 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Pool Home Completely Updated - Updated pool home conveniently located near the Veterans Expressway in Carrolwood area. Private subdivision of Town Park. This home has wonderful curb appeal with a 2 car garage. Inside the front door step into a large living/dining room combo with plenty of room for entertaining. Completely new kitchen with an area for a breakfast table. Kitchen overlooks the family room and sliding doors which lead out to the wonderful Florida pool. 2 bedrooms are located up front that share a full size updated bathroom. The master bedroom boasts plenty of space and on suite master bathroom with shower and garden tub with a double sink vanity. Washer and dryer is also included with this property. Do no miss your chance to rent this one. Pool homes are in high demand. Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



