All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9727 Long Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9727 Long Meadow Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

9727 Long Meadow Dr

9727 Long Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9727 Long Meadow Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Towne Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tampa 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Pool Home Completely Updated - Updated pool home conveniently located near the Veterans Expressway in Carrolwood area. Private subdivision of Town Park. This home has wonderful curb appeal with a 2 car garage. Inside the front door step into a large living/dining room combo with plenty of room for entertaining. Completely new kitchen with an area for a breakfast table. Kitchen overlooks the family room and sliding doors which lead out to the wonderful Florida pool. 2 bedrooms are located up front that share a full size updated bathroom. The master bedroom boasts plenty of space and on suite master bathroom with shower and garden tub with a double sink vanity. Washer and dryer is also included with this property. Do no miss your chance to rent this one. Pool homes are in high demand. Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5055952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have any available units?
9727 Long Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have?
Some of 9727 Long Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9727 Long Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9727 Long Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9727 Long Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9727 Long Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9727 Long Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9727 Long Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9727 Long Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 9727 Long Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9727 Long Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9727 Long Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9727 Long Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg