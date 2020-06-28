9707 Long Meadow Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely beautiful! You won' t believe it! Great curb appeal with mature oak trees. Renovated 3/2 home with granite counter-tops in the kitchen with a pantry closet and tons of cupboard space!! All white appliance package makes this kitchen massive. Dining room has a beautiful stained glass light fixture just waiting for your dining room set! Pergo wood flooring throughout this gorgeous home with its vaulted ceilings and many arch ways makes this home truly desirable!! Split bedroom floor plan with your private master bathroom that includes dual vanities, spacious walk-in closet separate linen closet just to name a few of the hidden treasures in this home. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Enjoy the many windows that gives this special living space its unique character. You will love spending every minute in this relaxing environment. Entertaining and relaxing is a breeze in this ample backyard with sliders leading out to the covered patio with it's fenced yard.Easy commute using the Veterans, Linebaugh, Sheldon or Anderson. Tons of local and chain restaurants to satiate any appetite Available NOW!!