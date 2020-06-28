All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9707 Long Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9707 Long Meadow Dr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

9707 Long Meadow Dr

9707 Long Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9707 Long Meadow Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Towne Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful! You won' t believe it! Great curb appeal with mature oak trees. Renovated 3/2 home with granite counter-tops in the kitchen with a pantry closet and tons of cupboard space!! All white appliance package makes this kitchen massive. Dining room has a beautiful stained glass light fixture just waiting for your dining room set! Pergo wood flooring throughout this gorgeous home with its vaulted ceilings and many arch ways makes this home truly desirable!! Split bedroom floor plan with your private master bathroom that includes dual vanities, spacious walk-in closet separate linen closet just to name a few of the hidden treasures in this home. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Enjoy the many windows that gives this special living space its unique character. You will love spending every minute in this relaxing environment. Entertaining and relaxing is a breeze in this ample backyard with sliders leading out to the covered patio with it's fenced yard.Easy commute using the Veterans, Linebaugh, Sheldon or Anderson. Tons of local and chain restaurants to satiate any appetite Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have any available units?
9707 Long Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have?
Some of 9707 Long Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9707 Long Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9707 Long Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9707 Long Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9707 Long Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9707 Long Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9707 Long Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 9707 Long Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 9707 Long Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9707 Long Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9707 Long Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9707 Long Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg