All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE

9538 Charlesberg Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9538 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Freshly Updated WESTCHASE AREA TOWNHOME. Spacious, 1,680 sq ft; 2 Bed/2.5Bath plus DEN or LOFT Upstairs with full upgrades. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops, maple 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances includes washer & dryer, New Beautiful Porcelain tiles all Downstairs!!!. New Bathroom Updates. All New Carpets Upstairs, Freshly painted, Screened patio area also with porcelain tiles over looking the peaceful Pond! All the windows with 2" blinds. Community Heated Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse! Great Schools!!Great Location!!! Walk to Restaurants, Shops in Westchase. Come and see this Beautiful Townhome and make it your today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have any available units?
9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have?
Some of 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedroom Apartments
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pools
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg