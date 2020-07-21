9538 CHARLESBERG DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Freshly Updated WESTCHASE AREA TOWNHOME. Spacious, 1,680 sq ft; 2 Bed/2.5Bath plus DEN or LOFT Upstairs with full upgrades. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops, maple 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances includes washer & dryer, New Beautiful Porcelain tiles all Downstairs!!!. New Bathroom Updates. All New Carpets Upstairs, Freshly painted, Screened patio area also with porcelain tiles over looking the peaceful Pond! All the windows with 2" blinds. Community Heated Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse! Great Schools!!Great Location!!! Walk to Restaurants, Shops in Westchase. Come and see this Beautiful Townhome and make it your today.