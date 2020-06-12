All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:28 AM

9503 Somerset Island Ct

9503 Somerset Island Court · (813) 999-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9503 Somerset Island Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9503 Somerset Island Ct · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2828 sqft

Amenities

Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, prep island, pantry and separate breakfast area. Dining room and family room downstairs have plenty room for relaxing and family diners. Upstairs, very large master suite with generous sitting area, enormous walk in closet and master bath with separate shower and garden tub, double vanity and linen closet. Nice size bedrooms with a lot of natural light and plenty of closet space. House has 2 separate AC units for comfort and efficiency. Back yard provide plenty of privacy and relaxing view of conservation area. House is located on the cul de sac with minimal car traffic. Great central location within waking distance to the parks.

Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement!

(RLNE4670706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have any available units?
9503 Somerset Island Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have?
Some of 9503 Somerset Island Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9503 Somerset Island Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9503 Somerset Island Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9503 Somerset Island Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9503 Somerset Island Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9503 Somerset Island Ct does offer parking.
Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9503 Somerset Island Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have a pool?
No, 9503 Somerset Island Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have accessible units?
No, 9503 Somerset Island Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9503 Somerset Island Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9503 Somerset Island Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9503 Somerset Island Ct has units with air conditioning.
