9503 Somerset Island Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, prep island, pantry and separate breakfast area. Dining room and family room downstairs have plenty room for relaxing and family diners. Upstairs, very large master suite with generous sitting area, enormous walk in closet and master bath with separate shower and garden tub, double vanity and linen closet. Nice size bedrooms with a lot of natural light and plenty of closet space. House has 2 separate AC units for comfort and efficiency. Back yard provide plenty of privacy and relaxing view of conservation area. House is located on the cul de sac with minimal car traffic. Great central location within waking distance to the parks.



(RLNE4670706)