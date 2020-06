9209 Tudor Dr

Amenities

THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 AND 1/2 BATH CONDO FEATURES A VIEW OVERLOOKING THE CANAL WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY THE ENDLESS DAYS OF THE FLORIDA SUMMER RIGHT OFF EITHER ONE OF YOUR SCREENED IN PORCHES!!! THE ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS AND THE STORAGE IS AMPLE!! EACH UNIT HAS ASSIGNED PARKING WITH PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING AVAILABLE. AMENITIES INCLUDE 2 POOLS, LAUNDRY FACILITIES, TENNIS AND RACQUETBALL COURTS, RV AND BOAT STORAGE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, AND EVEN A DOCK FOR FISHING!!! WITH EASY ACCESS TO TIA, INTERNATIONAL PLAZA, THE WEST SHORE DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN, BEACHES, AND SO MUCH MORE, THIS IS A COMMUNITY YOU WOULD WANT TO CALL HOME!!!!