Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LOOK NO MORE!!! THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOU. NEW REMODELED KITCHEN (New Cabinets, New Granite Counter Tops) Both Bathrooms have been updated with Brand New Cabinets and Brand New Granite Counter Tops. Brand New Double Pane Windows, Freshly Painted inside and out. All Tiled Floors, Fenced in Back Yard, Covered Patio great for entertaining guests. So give me a call or send me a text for showing.