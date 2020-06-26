Quaint 3/2.5 mobile home with shared access of a dock in the back yard on a canal with access to the Gulf! All the bedrooms are carpeted and have ample closet space. The master bath has a garden tub for soaking your troubles away and a separate shower. The colors are neutral throughout the home to go with any decor you bring. Up to 2 pets are welcome in this home. Lawn care is included in the rent so you can avoid the weekend chore of mowing! Please note that the gray washer and dryer in the home will be removed and a standard white set will be brought in to replace those. This home is vacant and available June 15 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have any available units?
9116 Brunswick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9116 Brunswick Ln have?
Some of 9116 Brunswick Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Brunswick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Brunswick Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Brunswick Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Brunswick Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln offer parking?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9116 Brunswick Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have a pool?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have accessible units?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9116 Brunswick Ln has units with air conditioning.