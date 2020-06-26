All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9116 Brunswick Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9116 Brunswick Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

9116 Brunswick Ln

9116 Brunswick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9116 Brunswick Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3/2.5 mobile home with shared access of a dock in the back yard on a canal with access to the Gulf! All the bedrooms are carpeted and have ample closet space. The master bath has a garden tub for soaking your troubles away and a separate shower. The colors are neutral throughout the home to go with any decor you bring. Up to 2 pets are welcome in this home. Lawn care is included in the rent so you can avoid the weekend chore of mowing! Please note that the gray washer and dryer in the home will be removed and a standard white set will be brought in to replace those. This home is vacant and available June 15 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have any available units?
9116 Brunswick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9116 Brunswick Ln have?
Some of 9116 Brunswick Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Brunswick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Brunswick Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Brunswick Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Brunswick Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln offer parking?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9116 Brunswick Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have a pool?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have accessible units?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Brunswick Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Brunswick Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9116 Brunswick Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg