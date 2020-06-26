9116 Brunswick Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 3/2.5 mobile home with shared access of a dock in the back yard on a canal with access to the Gulf! All the bedrooms are carpeted and have ample closet space. The master bath has a garden tub for soaking your troubles away and a separate shower. The colors are neutral throughout the home to go with any decor you bring. Up to 2 pets are welcome in this home. Lawn care is included in the rent so you can avoid the weekend chore of mowing! Please note that the gray washer and dryer in the home will be removed and a standard white set will be brought in to replace those. This home is vacant and available June 15 2019.