8922 Metheny Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Available now! Nice 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, one story, 1,712 SF home is located in Copper Ridge Community in Tampa. Close to shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport, and Veteran Expressway. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher. The large master bedroom has an en suite bath with walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower stall and twin sinks. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large screened lanai off the family room. Sorry Owner prefers No Pets.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.