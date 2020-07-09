All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8922 Metheny Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8922 Metheny Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8922 Metheny Circle

8922 Metheny Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8922 Metheny Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Copperfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Available now! Nice 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, one story, 1,712 SF home is located in Copper Ridge Community in Tampa. Close to shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport, and Veteran Expressway. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher. The large master bedroom has an en suite bath with walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower stall and twin sinks. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large screened lanai off the family room. Sorry Owner prefers No Pets.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Metheny Circle have any available units?
8922 Metheny Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8922 Metheny Circle have?
Some of 8922 Metheny Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Metheny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Metheny Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Metheny Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Metheny Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8922 Metheny Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8922 Metheny Circle offers parking.
Does 8922 Metheny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Metheny Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Metheny Circle have a pool?
No, 8922 Metheny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Metheny Circle have accessible units?
No, 8922 Metheny Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Metheny Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8922 Metheny Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Metheny Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Metheny Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg