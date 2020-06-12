All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:28 PM

8908 High Ridge Court

8908 High Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8908 High Ridge Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8908 High Ridge Ct is coming soon to Tampa, FL! This home is 1236 sq ft and includes 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Call Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 02/29/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 High Ridge Court have any available units?
8908 High Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 8908 High Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
8908 High Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 High Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8908 High Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 8908 High Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 8908 High Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 8908 High Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8908 High Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 High Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 8908 High Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 8908 High Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 8908 High Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 High Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8908 High Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8908 High Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8908 High Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

