Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:20 PM

8907 N RIVER ROAD

8907 North River Road · (813) 476-2374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2496 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage. Fall in love with the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in living areas, laminate floors in the bedrooms and tile floors in wet areas. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, closet pantry and has a dinette area overlooking the family room and lanai. The master bedroom suite with spacious master bath, garden tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet designed by "closet by design". Enjoy your mornings or afternoons in fabulous lanai overlooking the peaceful pond. This beautiful community is located in prime location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport and gulf beaches. Zoned for excellent school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have any available units?
8907 N RIVER ROAD has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 8907 N RIVER ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8907 N RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8907 N RIVER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8907 N RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8907 N RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8907 N RIVER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8907 N RIVER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 8907 N RIVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8907 N RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8907 N RIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8907 N RIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8907 N RIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
