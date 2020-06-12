8907 N RIVER ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage. Fall in love with the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in living areas, laminate floors in the bedrooms and tile floors in wet areas. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, closet pantry and has a dinette area overlooking the family room and lanai. The master bedroom suite with spacious master bath, garden tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet designed by "closet by design". Enjoy your mornings or afternoons in fabulous lanai overlooking the peaceful pond. This beautiful community is located in prime location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport and gulf beaches. Zoned for excellent school district.