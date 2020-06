Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Town and Country area, a very desirable place to live in!!! 3/2 with a private screened in pool. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and great schools. This home features: High ceilings, open concept, formal dining and living room, great family room, and walk-in-closet. Great open kitchen with a breakfast bar and breakfast seating area. Very quite neighborhood and easy access to main high ways and close to the airport. Call and make your appointment soon!