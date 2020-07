Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher media room microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access media room

RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER and INTERNET! Available for a Short or Long Term Lease. Clean, Clean, Clean! Furnished (or unfurnished) 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Very convenient Town and Country location near Hanley and Waters Ave close to shopping, dining, theaters, Veterans Express Way, Tampa International Airport and everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer.