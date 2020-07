Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Bring your boat to this stunning, waterfront paradise! Fully remodeled, first floor unit featuring high end cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stunning tile Wood floors. Open concept kitchen and living with screened in patio space featuring storage units for all of your fishing and boating supplies! High end front load laundry provided in unit. Beautiful canal front pool with Barbecue area and assigned boat dock, private tennis courts and clubhouse access included.