8810 SEA ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a corner lot in the Countryway Charleston Corners community. Close to Citrus Park Mall, Westchase, and Tampa International Airport. You'll enjoy the large open living spaces with laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout - no carpet here and perfect for pets! With large bedrooms and 2 separate living rooms, there's enough space for the whole family. Several brand new light fixtures highlight the spaces along with the blinds and curtains in each room. Each bathroom has a tub and shower including the large garden tub in the master bathroom. You also won't miss the extended walk-in closet in the master bedroom - there's room for ALL of your clothes! But your favorite part of this home will undoubtedly be the HUGE screened in back patio that overlooks the fully fenced-in backyard. Plenty of yard space and plenty of privacy! Included in your rent is trash pickup, access to the community clubhouse, community pool, park, playground, and tennis courts. This home will be gone in a flash!