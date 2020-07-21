All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:07 AM

8810 SEA ISLAND WAY

8810 Sea Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Sea Island Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a corner lot in the Countryway Charleston Corners community. Close to Citrus Park Mall, Westchase, and Tampa International Airport. You'll enjoy the large open living spaces with laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout - no carpet here and perfect for pets! With large bedrooms and 2 separate living rooms, there's enough space for the whole family. Several brand new light fixtures highlight the spaces along with the blinds and curtains in each room. Each bathroom has a tub and shower including the large garden tub in the master bathroom. You also won't miss the extended walk-in closet in the master bedroom - there's room for ALL of your clothes! But your favorite part of this home will undoubtedly be the HUGE screened in back patio that overlooks the fully fenced-in backyard. Plenty of yard space and plenty of privacy! Included in your rent is trash pickup, access to the community clubhouse, community pool, park, playground, and tennis courts. This home will be gone in a flash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

