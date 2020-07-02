8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY

Amenities

WESTCHASE AREA SINGLE STORY HOME W/ BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS! This home features 2476 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage + OFFICE/DEN. Open floorplan design w/ formal living & dining rooms, laminate wood flooring throughout, tile in all the wet areas, crown molding, soaring ceilings & tons of natural light! The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, beautiful glass tile backsplash, motion activated LED under cabinet lighting, 5 stage RO water filtration for drinking & cooking, touchless sensor sink faucet & a BRAND NEW dishwasher! Split bedroom floorplan offers a jack & jill bathroom feature & an additional bathroom off the hall for guests! The master suite has a jetted tub separate from the shower & spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy the peaceful pond views from the large screened lanai & backyard w/ ample greenspace! **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** River Chase is nestled amongst conservation, complete w/ playground area, centrally located w/ quick & easy access to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, white sand Gulf Beaches & all Tampa Bay has to offer! Become apart of this wonderful community today!