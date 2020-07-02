All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY
8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY

8809 Riverscape Way · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Riverscape Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
WESTCHASE AREA SINGLE STORY HOME W/ BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS! This home features 2476 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage + OFFICE/DEN. Open floorplan design w/ formal living & dining rooms, laminate wood flooring throughout, tile in all the wet areas, crown molding, soaring ceilings & tons of natural light! The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, beautiful glass tile backsplash, motion activated LED under cabinet lighting, 5 stage RO water filtration for drinking & cooking, touchless sensor sink faucet & a BRAND NEW dishwasher! Split bedroom floorplan offers a jack & jill bathroom feature & an additional bathroom off the hall for guests! The master suite has a jetted tub separate from the shower & spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy the peaceful pond views from the large screened lanai & backyard w/ ample greenspace! **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** River Chase is nestled amongst conservation, complete w/ playground area, centrally located w/ quick & easy access to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, white sand Gulf Beaches & all Tampa Bay has to offer! Become apart of this wonderful community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have any available units?
8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have?
Some of 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY offers parking.
Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have a pool?
No, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 RIVERSCAPE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

