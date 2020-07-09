8727 Sheldon Creek Blvd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3307c9b010 ----
SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at 1146 square feet with assigned parking spot. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. Foyer entryway with a HUGE Living Room/Dining Room combination with a ceiling fan & chandelier. Full kitchen with white appliances, lots of cabinets, closet pantry & a breakfast bar. Wood bannister staircase leads to both bedrooms upstairs with their own separate bathrooms. Inside utility room with washer/dryer included & a covered back lanai. Water, sewer & trash included. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Minutes to Citrus Park Mall, Veterans Expressway, Tampa International Airport, International Plaza, Westshore Area, Ybor City, downtown Tampa. Easy commute to St Pete & Clearwater. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Washer/Dryer Included
Flooring Tile
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Cul De Sac
Outdoor Lawn Care Included
Parking Uncovered, Assigned
Utilities Trash Included
