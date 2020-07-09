8727 Sheldon Creek Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3307c9b010 ----

SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at 1146 square feet with assigned parking spot. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. Foyer entryway with a HUGE Living Room/Dining Room combination with a ceiling fan & chandelier. Full kitchen with white appliances, lots of cabinets, closet pantry & a breakfast bar. Wood bannister staircase leads to both bedrooms upstairs with their own separate bathrooms. Inside utility room with washer/dryer included & a covered back lanai. Water, sewer & trash included. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Minutes to Citrus Park Mall, Veterans Expressway, Tampa International Airport, International Plaza, Westshore Area, Ybor City, downtown Tampa. Easy commute to St Pete & Clearwater. NO PETS ALLOWED.



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Appliance Washer/Dryer Included

Flooring Tile

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Formal Living

Indoor Vaulted Ceilings

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Cul De Sac

Outdoor Lawn Care Included

Parking Uncovered, Assigned

Utilities Trash Included

Utilities Trash Service Included