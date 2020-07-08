All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:11 PM

8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD

8723 Sheldon Creek Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8723 Sheldon Creek Blvd, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 2bed/2.5bath townhome located in convenient town and country right off Sheldon blvd. townhome has nice patio, both bedrooms are upstairs each with attached bathrooms. washer and dryer are provided! Newer construction in 2006. brand new tile flooring downstairs and laminate upstairs!community is close to airport, Veteran express, Westchase and downtown of Tampa and Clearwater. Close to all shopping, restaurants and beaches! rent also includes water and sewer and trash collection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have any available units?
8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8723 SHELDON CREEK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

