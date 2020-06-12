All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct

8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct · (813) 300-2553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1795 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568

High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit.

This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath available for long term rental.

Prestigious gated community of 17 condos located in northwest Tampa.

2-car attached garage, fully equipped kitchen and 10' ceilings in all rooms. This gated, Mediterranean-style condo offers high end living.

Pets under 80 pounds are welcome along with children of all ages. Pet Fee $400 on a 1 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294568
Property Id 294568

(RLNE5832236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have any available units?
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have?
Some of 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct does offer parking.
Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have a pool?
No, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have accessible units?
No, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity