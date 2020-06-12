8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568



High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit.



This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath available for long term rental.



Prestigious gated community of 17 condos located in northwest Tampa.



2-car attached garage, fully equipped kitchen and 10' ceilings in all rooms. This gated, Mediterranean-style condo offers high end living.



Pets under 80 pounds are welcome along with children of all ages. Pet Fee $400 on a 1 year lease.

