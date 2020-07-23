All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8628 Cottonway Ln

8628 Cottonway Lane
Location

8628 Cottonway Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Gorgeous, immaculate pool home. - Property Id: 323021

Gorgeous, immaculate pool home in move in condition. The home sits on a large corner lot with beautiful landscaping. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large living room leads to a beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are roomy. Tile floors throughout the home, except for the bedrooms, which are hardwood. French doors lead out to the covered, screen lanai, which overlooks a stunning pool area. The outside area is breathtaking with incredible sunsets. You'll love it!! Some of the recent upgrades are: Newer roof, AC and air handler replaced in 2015. Air ducts replaced in 2016. Brand new windows, replaced in 2019. New gutters in 2019. This home is beautiful.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8628-cottonway-ln-tampa-fl/323021
Property Id 323021

(RLNE5970226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8628 Cottonway Ln have any available units?
8628 Cottonway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8628 Cottonway Ln have?
Some of 8628 Cottonway Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8628 Cottonway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8628 Cottonway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628 Cottonway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8628 Cottonway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8628 Cottonway Ln offer parking?
No, 8628 Cottonway Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8628 Cottonway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8628 Cottonway Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628 Cottonway Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8628 Cottonway Ln has a pool.
Does 8628 Cottonway Ln have accessible units?
No, 8628 Cottonway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8628 Cottonway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8628 Cottonway Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8628 Cottonway Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8628 Cottonway Ln has units with air conditioning.
