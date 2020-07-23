8628 Cottonway Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous, immaculate pool home in move in condition. The home sits on a large corner lot with beautiful landscaping. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large living room leads to a beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are roomy. Tile floors throughout the home, except for the bedrooms, which are hardwood. French doors lead out to the covered, screen lanai, which overlooks a stunning pool area. The outside area is breathtaking with incredible sunsets. You'll love it!! Some of the recent upgrades are: Newer roof, AC and air handler replaced in 2015. Air ducts replaced in 2016. Brand new windows, replaced in 2019. New gutters in 2019. This home is beautiful.

