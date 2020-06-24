All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8612 CARA PARK WAY

8612 Cara Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

8612 Cara Park Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located in Charleston Corners. This home features an OPEN LAYOUT and SPLIT BEDROOM plan. NO CARPET in this house, BRAND NEW WOOD-PLANK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE!!The spacious kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, a closet pantry, breakfast bar and overlooks the dining and living rooms. The master bedroom features WALK-IN CLOSET and WALK-IN SHOWER. The additional 3 bedrooms share the 2nd bath and are located on the other side of the house. Relax on the back patio and enjoy the COMPLETELY FENCED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! The community amenities are just a short walk away and include COMMUNITY POOL with hot tub,TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND and CLUBHOUSE. Pets w/ owner approval ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have any available units?
8612 CARA PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have?
Some of 8612 CARA PARK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 CARA PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8612 CARA PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 CARA PARK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 CARA PARK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8612 CARA PARK WAY offers parking.
Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8612 CARA PARK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8612 CARA PARK WAY has a pool.
Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 8612 CARA PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 CARA PARK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 CARA PARK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8612 CARA PARK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
