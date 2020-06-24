8612 CARA PARK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located in Charleston Corners. This home features an OPEN LAYOUT and SPLIT BEDROOM plan. NO CARPET in this house, BRAND NEW WOOD-PLANK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE!!The spacious kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, a closet pantry, breakfast bar and overlooks the dining and living rooms. The master bedroom features WALK-IN CLOSET and WALK-IN SHOWER. The additional 3 bedrooms share the 2nd bath and are located on the other side of the house. Relax on the back patio and enjoy the COMPLETELY FENCED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! The community amenities are just a short walk away and include COMMUNITY POOL with hot tub,TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND and CLUBHOUSE. Pets w/ owner approval ** AVAILABLE NOW **