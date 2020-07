Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Check out the Lakeview from this spacious Solana Bay Townhome with a 1 car GARAGE! Located in the gated community of Solana Bay, all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs. Open and bright master bedroom with large private bathroom. Tile floors in all the wet areas and laminate flooring in the great room. Gated community offers a nice pool area, quiet streets great location, close to shopping, restaurants, airport and interstates. Sorry, no pets.