8536 JR MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATED last year - This townhome in the quaint community of J R Mano does not disappoint. This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath unit boasts NEWER flooring throughout both floors, NEWER ceiling fans and light fixtures, NEWER Stainless Steel appliances---all in popular neutral colors. It's totally move-in ready. The bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, fixtures and toilets. There is a screened in patio off the kitchen, plus a washer/dryer hook up inside. Convenient Town and Country location close to the Veterans Expressway, shopping, schools and restaurants. Come see your new home today!!! Will NOT Last!!