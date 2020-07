Amenities

UPGRADED 2 BR/1 BA TOWNHOME centrally located close to major highways, downtown TAMPA, TIA and much more! . Easy commutes to anywhere in Tampa! Unit has all Laminate Flooring throughout first floor, brand new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops as well as Stainless Steel appliances. Don't miss out this opportunity!