8519 J R MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhouse in a great community with 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Come see it before it's gone. Spacious and well distribute floor plan with a lot of lights throughout the property. The kitchen features solid granite counter-tops and new appliances. Split floors as you walk in you will feel yourself home. Downstairs you have plenty of space with a half bath for you guesses. Laminate floors, new paint and beautiful light fixtures. Upstairs 2 spacious bedrooms with one bath per room for privacy and convenience. New Carpet, New tile work on a bathroom shower, new bathroom counter tops.