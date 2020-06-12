All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

8519 J R MANOR DRIVE

8519 J R Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8519 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse in a great community with 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Come see it before it's gone. Spacious and well distribute floor plan with a lot of lights throughout the property. The kitchen features solid granite counter-tops and new appliances. Split floors as you walk in you will feel yourself home. Downstairs you have plenty of space with a half bath for you guesses. Laminate floors, new paint and beautiful light fixtures. Upstairs 2 spacious bedrooms with one bath per room for privacy and convenience. New Carpet, New tile work on a bathroom shower, new bathroom counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
8519 J R MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8519 J R MANOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8519 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
