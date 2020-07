Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8502 Huger way



Beautiful house for rent in Charleston Corners with tiles, Kitchen Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances , new AC and new Paint. Closer to Westchase , near by the intl airport, Mall and YMCA. Covered patio and Community pool to enjoy and club house to entertain. Please call steve for showing 813-510-8526 or 813-920-5879

Property Id 191410



