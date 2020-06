Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing home with ultra modern interior. Spotless and ready to move into. Completed the first week of September. The IKEA style kitchen is sleek and beautiful. Gorgeous contemporary bathrooms. Finished garage floor. Many upgrades, including high-end faucets and ceiling fans. Projection screen with surround sound system. Newly planted landscaping and beautiful oak tree in front and large back yard beckon the new owner. Just four blocks from Town and Country Hospital.