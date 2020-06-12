8319 King Blossom Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Very open enjoyable layout that has a beautiful living quarters upstairs with an open kitchen and living area with tall ceilings. Elegant master bedroom is upstairs along with a walk in closet and master bathroom. The home has a den downstairs, and the second bedroom is also down stairs with another full bathroom. Laundry hook ups are between the den in a laundry closet and the second bedroom. 1 car garage with garage door opener as well.



How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.



Are pets allows? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is an increase of $300 to the deposit and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month.



Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants



Is smoking allowed? No only outside.



Move in fees, include tenant orientation, leasing fee and home prep fee. This totals $300.00.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



How to Apply:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

Hit Apply Now



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.