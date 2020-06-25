All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:01 AM

8212 Sunnyvale Place

8212 Sunny Vale Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8212 Sunny Vale Pl, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate Freshly painted Three Bedroom Two Bath Home on a large 137 x 170 (1/2 acre mol) Corner Lot. Recently updated with New Roof (August 2018), New Air Conditioner (2019), New Water Heater (2019), New rear fence and both baths have been updated with new cabinets, sinks, tub, shower and Glass and Chrome Shower Doors. Hardwood Floors, Tile and wood laminate floors through out this home in the unique secluded Pat Acres Subdivision. This is not your Cookie cutter neighborhood ! Large Shed or man cave in backyard stays. NO HOA, NO CDD !! You can park your Boat, RV or your work vehicle in your driveway or yard with no deed restrictions !! Many more features !!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have any available units?
8212 Sunnyvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have?
Some of 8212 Sunnyvale Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Sunnyvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Sunnyvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Sunnyvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8212 Sunnyvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place offer parking?
No, 8212 Sunnyvale Place does not offer parking.
Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Sunnyvale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have a pool?
No, 8212 Sunnyvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have accessible units?
No, 8212 Sunnyvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8212 Sunnyvale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Sunnyvale Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8212 Sunnyvale Place has units with air conditioning.
