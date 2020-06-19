All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

8107 Sheldon Shores Drive

8107 Sheldon Shores Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Sheldon Shores Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Town Home Villa located just off Sheldon & South of Waters Ave. Built in 1985 this 2-story town-home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and one half bath down stairs. Living room and kitchen are on the lower floor, stainless steel appliances with a screened in patio and fenced back yard area. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for the tenants convenience however the washer and dryer are not covered by the owner. Tenant assumes all responsibility if they use them.

Ceramic tile throughout the first floor and carpet on the stairs and upstairs areas. Clean home, with plenty of inside closets and storage. The parking space is right out front unit. Close proximity to Citrus Park Mall & airport.

PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have any available units?
8107 Sheldon Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have?
Some of 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Sheldon Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have a pool?
No, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8107 Sheldon Shores Drive has units with air conditioning.
