8107 Sheldon Shores Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Town Home Villa located just off Sheldon & South of Waters Ave. Built in 1985 this 2-story town-home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and one half bath down stairs. Living room and kitchen are on the lower floor, stainless steel appliances with a screened in patio and fenced back yard area. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for the tenants convenience however the washer and dryer are not covered by the owner. Tenant assumes all responsibility if they use them.



Ceramic tile throughout the first floor and carpet on the stairs and upstairs areas. Clean home, with plenty of inside closets and storage. The parking space is right out front unit. Close proximity to Citrus Park Mall & airport.



PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.