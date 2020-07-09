All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7930 Bay Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7930 Bay Pointe Dr
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:57 AM

7930 Bay Pointe Dr

7930 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7930 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment in Audubon village available starting 7/26, flexible on move in date. Lease is up 11/17. 1 bedroom 1 bath w/ den. All appliances were new when moved in less than 2 years ago. Located on 1st floor, Also has screened in porch. Apt overlooks a preserve in back of building. No carpet at all, never had pets. Pets are allowed though. Lease would be takeover for 4 months with option to renew in November. No deposit is required, I already put a deposit down. Please email me with any questions or if youd like to come see the apt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr have any available units?
7930 Bay Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 7930 Bay Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Bay Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Bay Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 Bay Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 Bay Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg