7930 Bay Pointe Dr

Apartment in Audubon village available starting 7/26, flexible on move in date. Lease is up 11/17. 1 bedroom 1 bath w/ den. All appliances were new when moved in less than 2 years ago. Located on 1st floor, Also has screened in porch. Apt overlooks a preserve in back of building. No carpet at all, never had pets. Pets are allowed though. Lease would be takeover for 4 months with option to renew in November. No deposit is required, I already put a deposit down. Please email me with any questions or if youd like to come see the apt