7724 HINSDALE DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful completely remodeled home in Town n Country. Home features 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 car garage. Once walked in you will see beautiful new open kitchen, Granite countertop, Cabinets, back splash and all new Stainless Steel Appliances plus new Washer/Dryer. New Roof, interior & exterior fresh paint. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new vanities. Separate room has Kitchen/ Bar area perfect for entertaining. Huge great room and back yard with lots of seating area. tenant is responsible for lawn care.