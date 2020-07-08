7724 HINSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful completely remodeled home in Town n Country. Home features 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 car garage. Once walked in you will see beautiful new open kitchen, Granite countertop, Cabinets, back splash and all new Stainless Steel Appliances plus new Washer/Dryer. New Roof, interior & exterior fresh paint. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new vanities. Separate room has Kitchen/ Bar area perfect for entertaining. Huge great room and back yard with lots of seating area. tenant is responsible for lawn care.