Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

7613 Pasa Dobles Ct

7613 Pasa Dobles Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7613 Pasa Dobles Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3br/2.5ba, close to everything! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom single family home in the heart of everything. Washer and Dryer Hookup and Covered Carport

Terms:
- $1350.00 month (12 month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1350.00
- $45 application fee (Non Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 1588 Square Feet
-Washer and Dryer hookup
- Utilities not Included

*** Secondary HOA Application***

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 Non-Refundable pet fee - per pet (Under 20 lbs and under when Full Grown)

(RLNE5047578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have any available units?
7613 Pasa Dobles Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have?
Some of 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Pasa Dobles Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct offers parking.
Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have a pool?
No, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have accessible units?
No, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7613 Pasa Dobles Ct has units with air conditioning.
