7613 Pasa Dobles Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning

Great 3br/2.5ba, close to everything! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom single family home in the heart of everything. Washer and Dryer Hookup and Covered Carport



Terms:

- $1350.00 month (12 month lease)

- Security deposit starting $1350.00

- $45 application fee (Non Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18

- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 1588 Square Feet

-Washer and Dryer hookup

- Utilities not Included



*** Secondary HOA Application***



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 Non-Refundable pet fee - per pet (Under 20 lbs and under when Full Grown)



(RLNE5047578)