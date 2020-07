Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION! Extremely well-maintained TOWNHOUSE, perhaps the best located unit in this community. Beatiful kitchen. New tile throughout the first floor; upstairs have laminated floors and title on Bathrooms. Laundry room upstairs. Walk-in closets in every room. Must-see to appreciate. Water is also included. Show and sell. There are two swimming pools, tennis court and recreation area. This is an end unit.