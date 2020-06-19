All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7602 POWHATAN DRIVE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

7602 POWHATAN DRIVE

7602 W Powhatan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7602 W Powhatan Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AMAZING DEAL on a LARGE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with 2 PRIVATE PATIOS in the Park Village apartments located in Town N Country! This unit has just been updated with gorgeous ceramic wood look tile and fresh paint! There's a fenced patio off of the living room and another patio off one of the bedrooms! It's a great central location, making it easy to commute to Tampa or St. Petersburg and it's conveniently located near beaches, shopping, dining, schools, the airport, and much more! Water, Sewer, and Trash are included in your monthly rent! There's also laundry facilities in each building! What more could you ask for!?! Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have any available units?
7602 POWHATAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have?
Some of 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7602 POWHATAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7602 POWHATAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg