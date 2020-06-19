7602 POWHATAN DRIVE

Amenities

AMAZING DEAL on a LARGE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with 2 PRIVATE PATIOS in the Park Village apartments located in Town N Country! This unit has just been updated with gorgeous ceramic wood look tile and fresh paint! There's a fenced patio off of the living room and another patio off one of the bedrooms! It's a great central location, making it easy to commute to Tampa or St. Petersburg and it's conveniently located near beaches, shopping, dining, schools, the airport, and much more! Water, Sewer, and Trash are included in your monthly rent! There's also laundry facilities in each building! What more could you ask for!?! Call today to schedule a showing.