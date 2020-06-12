Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

7549 Abonado Road Available 07/01/20 2BR/1.5BA Bright and Open Condo in Lovely Town N' Country - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 2BR/1.5BA 2 story Town N' Country condo located in The Greens. Home features ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Spacious, open floor plan living area looks out to fenced open patio area. Plenty of natural lighting throughout the condo. Half bath downstairs and full bath upstairs. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space for those who love to cook. Pet-friendly!



Community features: clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Great location close to great shopping and restaurant options. Easy access to Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this lovely condo!



Additional $100 HOA application.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4410321)