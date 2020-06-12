All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7549 Abonado Road
7549 Abonado Road

7549 Abonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

7549 Abonado Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
7549 Abonado Road Available 07/01/20 2BR/1.5BA Bright and Open Condo in Lovely Town N' Country - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 2BR/1.5BA 2 story Town N' Country condo located in The Greens. Home features ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Spacious, open floor plan living area looks out to fenced open patio area. Plenty of natural lighting throughout the condo. Half bath downstairs and full bath upstairs. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space for those who love to cook. Pet-friendly!

Community features: clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Great location close to great shopping and restaurant options. Easy access to Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this lovely condo!

Additional $100 HOA application.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4410321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 Abonado Road have any available units?
7549 Abonado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7549 Abonado Road have?
Some of 7549 Abonado Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 Abonado Road currently offering any rent specials?
7549 Abonado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 Abonado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7549 Abonado Road is pet friendly.
Does 7549 Abonado Road offer parking?
No, 7549 Abonado Road does not offer parking.
Does 7549 Abonado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7549 Abonado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 Abonado Road have a pool?
Yes, 7549 Abonado Road has a pool.
Does 7549 Abonado Road have accessible units?
No, 7549 Abonado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 Abonado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7549 Abonado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7549 Abonado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7549 Abonado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
