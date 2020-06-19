7523 DOLONITA DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Welcome to the Greens of Town n Country! This spacious 1 bed/ 1 bath unit is located on the second floor. Freshly painted with new laminate floors and updated STAINLESS steel appliances. Large bedroom with large walk in closet. Kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space. The community features 2 pools, a tennis court, laundry facility, and common parking. Close to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to the Veterans Expressway and I-275. Available for immediate move in. No pets. HOA can take 5-7 days for approval. Call today for your exclusive viewing!