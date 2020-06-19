All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Location

7523 Dolonita Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the Greens of Town n Country! This spacious 1 bed/ 1 bath unit is located on the second floor. Freshly painted with new laminate floors and updated STAINLESS steel appliances. Large bedroom with large walk in closet. Kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space. The community features 2 pools, a tennis court, laundry facility, and common parking. Close to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to the Veterans Expressway and I-275. Available for immediate move in. No pets. HOA can take 5-7 days for approval. Call today for your exclusive viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have any available units?
7523 DOLONITA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have?
Some of 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7523 DOLONITA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 DOLONITA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
