---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07d87db08f ---- Welcome home to this 3 bdrm, 2.5 Town N Country Huge Townhome! This property was recently renovated with a beautiful white cabinetry, granite kitchen and tile throughout the downstairs. Plenary of living space downstairs, with over sized bedrooms upstairs. Large closets in all rooms and complete with washer and dryer! This wonderful Townhome is near shopping, restaurants, downtown, and the Veterans Expwy.