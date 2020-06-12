All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7507 ABONADO ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7507 ABONADO ROAD
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

7507 ABONADO ROAD

7507 Abonado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7507 Abonado Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom Condo in the Greens of Town and Country. Kitchen has been completely remodeled in stainless Steele and granite. Master has walk in closet and private bath. Home also features screened in lanai and spacious living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have any available units?
7507 ABONADO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have?
Some of 7507 ABONADO ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 ABONADO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7507 ABONADO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 ABONADO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7507 ABONADO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD offer parking?
No, 7507 ABONADO ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 ABONADO ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have a pool?
No, 7507 ABONADO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7507 ABONADO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 ABONADO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 ABONADO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg