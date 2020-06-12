7507 Abonado Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615 Town N County Park
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom Condo in the Greens of Town and Country. Kitchen has been completely remodeled in stainless Steele and granite. Master has walk in closet and private bath. Home also features screened in lanai and spacious living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have any available units?
7507 ABONADO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7507 ABONADO ROAD have?
Some of 7507 ABONADO ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 ABONADO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7507 ABONADO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.