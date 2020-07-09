All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7505 Gallineta Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7505 Gallineta Court
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

7505 Gallineta Court

7505 Gallineta Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7505 Gallineta Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0905f72094 ---- 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home in The Greens of Town and Country! Spacious with a direct view to the pool. This town home has tile and laminate flooring throughout. Large kitchen with lots of natural light. Open dining area and living combination with a powder room on the first floor. The family room has lovely sliding glass doors that open to a patio that overlooks the community pool. Very serene. Both bedrooms upstairs offer a nice amount of space. Master Suite overlooks pool. Large bath off guestroom. This a a great location. Close to Tampa International Airport, I275, Clearwater and the Veterans. Plenty of dining and shopping close by. HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Gallineta Court have any available units?
7505 Gallineta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 7505 Gallineta Court currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Gallineta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Gallineta Court pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Gallineta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7505 Gallineta Court offer parking?
No, 7505 Gallineta Court does not offer parking.
Does 7505 Gallineta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Gallineta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Gallineta Court have a pool?
Yes, 7505 Gallineta Court has a pool.
Does 7505 Gallineta Court have accessible units?
No, 7505 Gallineta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Gallineta Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Gallineta Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 Gallineta Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7505 Gallineta Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg