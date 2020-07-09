7505 Gallineta Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0905f72094 ---- 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home in The Greens of Town and Country! Spacious with a direct view to the pool. This town home has tile and laminate flooring throughout. Large kitchen with lots of natural light. Open dining area and living combination with a powder room on the first floor. The family room has lovely sliding glass doors that open to a patio that overlooks the community pool. Very serene. Both bedrooms upstairs offer a nice amount of space. Master Suite overlooks pool. Large bath off guestroom. This a a great location. Close to Tampa International Airport, I275, Clearwater and the Veterans. Plenty of dining and shopping close by. HOA