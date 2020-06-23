All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD

7237 Bellingham Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7237 Bellingham Oaks Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION !! 4/2.5/2 in TNC. SPACIOUS Home with a really good size back yard. TONS of UPGRADES !! this home shows like a model home. You will be IMPRESSED ! WOOD Tile in the first floor, Laminate wood floors on stairs and second floor. Updated kitchen with QUARTZ counters, stainless steel appliances, WASHER & DRYER, outdoor KITCHEN, You MUST SEE this home to believe it. Come and see it today before it's gone. Home will be ready to move in APRIL 1, 2020. GOOD Credit and 3 times the rent as INCOME a Must to QUALIFY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have any available units?
7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
