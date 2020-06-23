7237 BELLINGHAM OAKS BOULEVARD

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION !! 4/2.5/2 in TNC. SPACIOUS Home with a really good size back yard. TONS of UPGRADES !! this home shows like a model home. You will be IMPRESSED ! WOOD Tile in the first floor, Laminate wood floors on stairs and second floor. Updated kitchen with QUARTZ counters, stainless steel appliances, WASHER & DRYER, outdoor KITCHEN, You MUST SEE this home to believe it. Come and see it today before it's gone. Home will be ready to move in APRIL 1, 2020. GOOD Credit and 3 times the rent as INCOME a Must to QUALIFY.