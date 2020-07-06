7206 PAT BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range

Tamp home with very large flat lot 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with in ground pool. Partial fenced yard. garage was converted to 4th bedroom with inside laundry room. Home has been freshly repainted inside and out. all new solid surface flooring through out . New kitchen and appliances installed 1 year ago. Storage shed in back. Located off waters Ave. Quiet location.