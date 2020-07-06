All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7206 PAT BOULEVARD
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

7206 PAT BOULEVARD

7206 Pat Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Pat Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Tamp home with very large flat lot 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with in ground pool. Partial fenced yard. garage was converted to 4th bedroom with inside laundry room. Home has been freshly repainted inside and out. all new solid surface flooring through out . New kitchen and appliances installed 1 year ago. Storage shed in back. Located off waters Ave. Quiet location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have any available units?
7206 PAT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7206 PAT BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 PAT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7206 PAT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 PAT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 PAT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 PAT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

