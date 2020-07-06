7206 Pat Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615 Town N County Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Tamp home with very large flat lot 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with in ground pool. Partial fenced yard. garage was converted to 4th bedroom with inside laundry room. Home has been freshly repainted inside and out. all new solid surface flooring through out . New kitchen and appliances installed 1 year ago. Storage shed in back. Located off waters Ave. Quiet location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
