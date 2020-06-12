All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7204 Riverwood Blvd
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

7204 Riverwood Blvd

7204 Riverwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Riverwood Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Town and Country Community Offers 3/2 & Water Access!! Generously open floor plan awaits you with lovely views from most rooms. Ample cupboard space with granite counters with stainless steel appliance package for this perfect kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room with views to the hidden backyard oasis. Split bedroom floor plan adds the right amount of privacy! This home abounds with unique qualities such as the master bedroom with its industrial pipe shelf brackets strategically placed, and your vinyl wood flooring. Spacious closet with an attached master bathroom, that is bright and cheery. The remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. The enormous covered and screened lanai is perfect for get-togethers. Enjoy kayaking or canoeing in beautiful Rocky Creek that conveys with the property. In addition to the driveway parking in front of your 2-car garage, you have a large n' long parking pad to accommodate your Fifth Wheeler or boat and trailer. The rent includes the ADT security system. Pet-friendly up to 20lbs. This home is close to restaurants, shopping and everything else in Tampa and Town N' Country. Occupied, Avail 4/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have any available units?
7204 Riverwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have?
Some of 7204 Riverwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Riverwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Riverwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Riverwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 Riverwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Riverwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 Riverwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 7204 Riverwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7204 Riverwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Riverwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Riverwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7204 Riverwood Blvd has units with air conditioning.
