7204 Riverwood Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Town and Country Community Offers 3/2 & Water Access!! Generously open floor plan awaits you with lovely views from most rooms. Ample cupboard space with granite counters with stainless steel appliance package for this perfect kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room with views to the hidden backyard oasis. Split bedroom floor plan adds the right amount of privacy! This home abounds with unique qualities such as the master bedroom with its industrial pipe shelf brackets strategically placed, and your vinyl wood flooring. Spacious closet with an attached master bathroom, that is bright and cheery. The remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. The enormous covered and screened lanai is perfect for get-togethers. Enjoy kayaking or canoeing in beautiful Rocky Creek that conveys with the property. In addition to the driveway parking in front of your 2-car garage, you have a large n' long parking pad to accommodate your Fifth Wheeler or boat and trailer. The rent includes the ADT security system. Pet-friendly up to 20lbs. This home is close to restaurants, shopping and everything else in Tampa and Town N' Country. Occupied, Avail 4/15/2020.