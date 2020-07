Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the highly desirable waterfront gated community of Pelican Island, just off Dana Shores Dr. This 3 bedroom and 3 bath home features white cabinets and granite tops, a large great room that features exposed beams, tile floors and fireplace. Close to the airport, downtown and right across the street from the Rocky Point Golf Course. You will LOVE the location of this home and the gorgeous water views out your back yard. More Pics Coming Soon!